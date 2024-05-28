Common admissions in higher educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana may continue this academic year, say officials

Students, who are anxious about the persisting ambiguity over the common admissions norm between the Telugu States, can heave a sigh of relief. Officials of the State higher education wing say that in all probability, Andhra Pradesh students will continue to have an access to seats in professional courses in Hyderabad and vice versa, in the academic year 2024-25.

With the clock ticking on the deadline of June 2, when Hyderabad ceases to be the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, students fear that the common admissions norm would also cease to operate.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said talks were in progress on the crucial issue. Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, J. Syamala Rao, had written to his Telangana counterpart B. Venkatesham, seeking clarity, he informed. “In all probability, the common admissions policy being implemented by the two States will continue this academic year since the notifications for conduct of the entrance examinations for admissions into professional courses were issued before June 2, 2024 both by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Prof. Hemachandra told The Hindu.

As part of the bifurcation, the A.P. Reorganisation Act 2014, mandated continuation of the common admission process provided under Article 371 D of the Constitution for both the successor States, for a period of 10 years, starting from June 2, 2014.

Under this rule, 85% of the seats in higher education institutions in Telangana State are reserved for the local students there and the remaining 15% seats are open for all. Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can compete for a seat in the 15 % ‘unreserved’ category. The rule is followed by both the Telugu States.

Clause 95 under Part XI in the A.P. Reorganisation Act deals with the issue of access to higher education. It says “In order to ensure equal opportunities for quality higher education to all students in the successor States, the existing admission quotas in all government or private, aided or unaided, institutions of higher, technical and medical education in so far as it is provided under Article 371 D of the Constitution, shall continue as such for a period of 10 years during which the existing common admission process shall continue.”

There is also a provision for an amendment of Article 371 D under Clause 97 (under Part XII) which says: “The President may, by order made with respect to the State of A.P. or the State of Telangana, provide, having regard to the requirement of each State, for equitable opportunities and facilities for the people belonging to different parts of such State, in the matter of public employment and in the matter of education, and different provisions may be made for various parts of the States.”

Prof. Hemachandra Reddy says whether the provision of common admissions would continue after this academic year, will depend on the outcome of the ongoing talks between the two States.

