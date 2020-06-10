Andhra Pradesh

Commodore Neeraj Uday takes over command of INS Kalinga

Commodore Neeraj Uday (right) taking charge as the Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga from Commodore Rajesh Debnath in Visakhapatnam.

Commodore Neeraj Uday (right) taking charge as the Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga from Commodore Rajesh Debnath in Visakhapatnam.  

Commodore Neeraj Uday has assumed the office of the Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga, the premier missile base of Indian Navy, an official release said here on Wednesday.

Commodore Neeraj Uday took charge from Commodore Rajesh Debnath at an impressive ceremonial parade on Tuesday. He also assumed the office of the Station Commander of Naval Station at Bheemunipatnam. Commissioned in the Indian Navy on November 30, 1991, Cmde. Neeraj Uday is an alumnus of 4th Naval Engineering Course. He has done his masters in power system engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, where he was awarded a silver medal for academic excellence.

Cmde. Neeraj Uday has been commended by the Chief of the Naval Staff in 2003 and FOC-in-C (East) in 2013. He is also the recipient of the VK Jain Gold Medal.

His major shore appointments include AGM (PP) at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, Principal Director PMG CMS and Director Fleet Maintenance at IHQ MoD (N) New Delhi. He has also served on frontline warships Rajput, Talwar and Ranjit.

