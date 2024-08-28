Committee to ensure compliance with protocols, SOPs for prevention of diseases in Andhra Pradesh

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav has said that an expert committee would be formed to ensure that all clinical protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being followed by all the departments concerned in dealing with prevention, treatment and management of water-borne, vector-borne and seasonal diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a review meeting with Health Department Special Chief Secretary M.T Krishna Babu, Commissioner C. Hari Kiran, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Padmavathi and others on August 27 (Tuesday), Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav said the committee would recommend protocols for compliance by all the departments/Ministries/Agencies concerned to prevent the outbreak of and minimising the incidence of seasonal diseases.

The committee has also been tasked with examining the best practices followed in other States to prevent and minimise the incidence of diseases, suggesting measures for improving disease care management in ICUs and outlining the functions and responsibilities of various departments or agencies before and after the outbreak of diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee would suggest a methodology for reporting, field assessment and the schedule of such assessments.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Commissioner will act as the Chairman of the committee. Its other members are Commissioners of Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments, ITDA Paderu P.O., a microbiologist, a gastroenterologist, an expert from the department of Social and Preventive Medicine and two expert doctors.

Public Health and Family welfare Director Padmavathi will be the member convener of the committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.