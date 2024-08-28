GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committee to ensure compliance with protocols, SOPs for prevention of diseases in Andhra Pradesh

The panel will examine the best practices followed in other States and suggest measures for improving disease care management in ICUs

Published - August 28, 2024 05:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
The committee will outline the functions and responsibilities of various departments or agencies before and after the outbreak of diseases, says Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar.

The committee will outline the functions and responsibilities of various departments or agencies before and after the outbreak of diseases, says Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav has said that an expert committee would be formed to ensure that all clinical protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being followed by all the departments concerned in dealing with prevention, treatment and management of water-borne, vector-borne and seasonal diseases.

At a review meeting with Health Department Special Chief Secretary M.T Krishna Babu, Commissioner C. Hari Kiran, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Padmavathi and others on August 27 (Tuesday), Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav said the committee would recommend protocols for compliance by all the departments/Ministries/Agencies concerned to prevent the outbreak of and minimising the incidence of seasonal diseases.

The committee has also been tasked with examining the best practices followed in other States to prevent and minimise the incidence of diseases, suggesting measures for improving disease care management in ICUs and outlining the functions and responsibilities of various departments or agencies before and after the outbreak of diseases.

The committee would suggest a methodology for reporting, field assessment and the schedule of such assessments.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Commissioner will act as the Chairman of the committee. Its other members are Commissioners of Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments, ITDA Paderu P.O., a microbiologist, a gastroenterologist, an expert from the department of Social and Preventive Medicine and two expert doctors.

Public Health and Family welfare Director Padmavathi will be the member convener of the committee.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.