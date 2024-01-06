GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Committee prepares preliminary proposal for Eco-Sensitive Zone of Kolleru Lake; objections being considered

January 06, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

ELURU

The Committee constituted to prepare a proposal for declaring an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Kolleru Lake, is examining the objections and suggestions on the preliminary proposal of the same. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will declare the ESZ based on the final proposal.

Headed by Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, the committee comprises Eluru Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) S. Ravisankar and officials from the Revenue Department and the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Venkatesh said: “The preliminary ESZ proposal has been prepared. We are examining the objections raised by various stakeholders including public representatives.”

The revenue officials have conducted Grama Sabhas in 89 villages of the nine mandals across the Kolleru Lake ecosystem and recommended the observations that have been included in the ESZ proposal.

