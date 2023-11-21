Committee of Officers likely to zero down on Tourism resorts at Rushikonda for CM Camp Office

November 21, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Committee of Officers appointed by the State Government to identify a place for housing the Chief Minister’s camp office have identified the newly constructed resort buildings of the Tourism Department at Rushikonda in Vizag city as suitable . This was disclosed in its recently submitted report to the State government.

The State government constituted the Committee of Officers on October 11, 2023 through a G.O. Rt. No. 2015 to identify suitable transit accommodation for setting up of the Camp Office of Chief Minister and accommodation for supporting senior functionaries, including Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department and Secretary to Government (Services and HRM), General Administration Department.

Tourism resort buildings are the first and best option and the second choice are the buildings of Tribal Research Institute, which are also located at Rushikonda, the Committee informed.

The Committee of Officers have identified various buildings in Vizag for this purpose. These include: buildings at IT Hills, newly constructed resort buildings of the Tourism Department, Platinum Jubilee Halls of Andhra University, VMRDA Building, VMRDA Pithapuram shopping complex, Tribal Research Institute at Rushikonda, Millennium Towers and others.

The Committee further considered the importance of Chief Minister Camp Office, frequent meetings of senior officials, residential facilities for officers and security personnel and many other administrative issues. At the same time, the Committee concluded that except the Tourism department’s resorts buildings and Tribal Research Institution at Rushikonda, all the buildings are located at the heart of the city and in congested areas and they may lead to serious traffic problems. The Committee maintained that if the government would take the rest of the buildings for establishing the CM Camp Office and other purposes, then the local residents would suffer due to traffic problems.

Further, it maintained in its report that the location of these buildings would reduce traffic problems on the one hand and pose lesser security threat on the other hand. In addition to that, a helipad is available very near to the Rushikonda, which was constructed by the previous government. This will be helpful for the Chief Minister and other VVIPs.

