Andhra Pradesh

Committee formed to handle civil works costing above ₹5 crore

The government constituted a high-power committee for finalising and awarding all civil works including Nadu-Nedu programme costing above ₹5 crore to be taken up by the A.P. Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), according to G.O. RT No.389 issued by Special Chief Secretary (health, medical and family welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

The committee will be chaired by Mr. Jawahar Reddy and will have the APMSIDC chief engineer as its convener. Principal Secretary (Finance), APMSIDC managing director, commissioner of tenders, R&B engineer in-chief and head of Nadu-Nedu project monitoring unit will be the members. The managing director of APMSIDC will take necessary action.

