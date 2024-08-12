Committed to protecting temple properties in Andhra Pradesh: Endowments Minister

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has said that 160 temples in the State are being developed at a cost of ₹113 crore drawn from the Common Good Fund (CGF), and steps being taken to protect 4.65 lakh acres under the department’s purview.

Addressing reporters after entering his renovated chambers at the Secretariat on Sunday, Mr. Ramnarayana Reddy stated that of the 160 temples, 147 were in the plains and the remaining 13 in the tribal areas.

The amounts given to temples under the Dhoopa-Deepa-Naivedyam scheme was being increased from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, and that grievances related to Endowment lands would also be received in the Revenue Sadassulu.

He said stern action would be taken against the person who videographed the idol of the Goddess inside the sanctum sanctorum at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.

Further, Mr. Ramnarayana Reddy said the government was committed to protecting the temple properties and fulfilling other promises made at the time of elections.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had neglected temples whereas the present dispensation was closely monitoring the administration of temples to check irregularities.

The process of streamlining the temple administration began with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), he said.

Steps were taken for the development of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district which has been chosen for organising Sri Rama Navami festivities ever since the Bhadrachalam became a part of Telangana post - bifurcation.

The Endowments Department has a total of 27,105 temples in its jurisdiction, including 236 ‘6(a) temples’, and there were 1,234 temple trust boards, Mr. Ramnarayana Reddy said, adding that the Jala Harati offered to the Godavari and Krishna Rivers at their point of confluence near Vijayawada would be resumed.