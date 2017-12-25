‘Committed to granting BC panel constitutional status’

The Narendra Modi government was committed to granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), which has been hanging fire for the past several decades, speakers at the BJP ‘Chaitanya Sadassu’, organised by the OBC Morcha, said here on Sunday.

A Bill introduced in this regard was passed in the Lok Sabha, but was opposed in the Rajya Sabha by the main Opposition, the Congress.

They wondered as to what right the Congress had in claiming that it stood for the poor and oppressed sections when it was opposing the Bill meant for their welfare.

The leaders said granting of constitutional status would solve the problems being faced by the OBCs. They felt that the BJP would emerge as a force to reckon with in North Andhra with strong presence of the OBCs in the region.

State OBC Morcha president J. Madhusudhana Rao, general secretary Ravi, and former Mayor Pulusu Janardhana Rao spoke on the efforts of Mr. Modi in the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

BJP city president M. Nagendra said that Mr. Modi had launched several welfare schemes for petty vendors, socially backward classes, and the poor. Most of the BJP leaders had come up from the grassroots level as there was no “family rule” in the BJP unlike the Congress, the YSRCP and the TDP, they said.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav said it was only the BJP that gave maximum representation to the BCs and SC/STs.

MP K. Haribabu said that the BC Commission had no constitutional status unlike the SC/ST commissions. Mr. Modi was instrumental in getting the Bill approved in the Lok Sabha, he said.