Committed to creating employment to 20 lakh people in five years, asserts Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to providing employment to 20 lakh people in five years as promised at the time of the general elections, and has exhorted the officials to work towards achieving the goal by according top priority to the establishment of skill training centres in collaboration with multi-national companies and agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a review meeting on Skill Development, MSMEs and Industries departments and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) at the Secretariat on September 26 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said the government’s endeavour was to create “industry-ready manpower” by improving the skills of the workforce, especially those of the youth.

He called upon the officials to come up with an action plan to achieve the stated objectives, with due focus on employment generation in the rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate meeting on the Sports and Youth Services Department, Mr. Naidu said the officials should strive to host the 2027 National Games in the State and create the necessary infrastructure like stadia and sports development centres.

Sports hubs

Mr. Naidu stressed the need to develop Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati as sports hubs.

He wanted a comprehensive sports policy to be drafted, while pointing out that the previous policy had expired in 2022, but the then YSR Congress Party Government did not care to bring a new one in its place even as public interest in games and sports increased manifold.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.