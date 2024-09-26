GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committed to creating employment to 20 lakh people in five years, asserts Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Accord top priority to establishing skill training centres in collaboration with MNCs as the endeavour is to create industry-ready workforce, he tells officials; he also wants officials to strive to host the 2027 National Games in the State

Published - September 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to providing employment to 20 lakh people in five years as promised at the time of the general elections, and has exhorted the officials to work towards achieving the goal by according top priority to the establishment of skill training centres in collaboration with multi-national companies and agencies.

Addressing a review meeting on Skill Development, MSMEs and Industries departments and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) at the Secretariat on September 26 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said the government’s endeavour was to create “industry-ready manpower” by improving the skills of the workforce, especially those of the youth.

He called upon the officials to come up with an action plan to achieve the stated objectives, with due focus on employment generation in the rural areas.

In a separate meeting on the Sports and Youth Services Department, Mr. Naidu said the officials should strive to host the 2027 National Games in the State and create the necessary infrastructure like stadia and sports development centres.

Sports hubs

Mr. Naidu stressed the need to develop Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati as sports hubs.

He wanted a comprehensive sports policy to be drafted, while pointing out that the previous policy had expired in 2022, but the then YSR Congress Party Government did not care to bring a new one in its place even as public interest in games and sports increased manifold.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / employment / sport / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.