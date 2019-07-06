Committed to checking school dropout rate, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the Amma Vodi programme would be implemented from January 26 and that his government was committed to checking the school drop-out rate.

Addressing a review meeting with the members of the expert committee on educational reforms, he said fee reimbursement would be implemented besides introduction of English as the medium of instruction in every school while Telugu would be a compulsory subject.

Mr. Reddy said people would find a marked difference in the status of schools in the next couple of years.

New policy

In a separate meeting, HRD Minister A. Suresh said the government was keen on designing an education policy that was a perfect mix of tradition and contemporary aspects.

The Minister said health and education were priority areas for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and therefore, the panel members should formulate reports taking into consideration key factors like the need to regulate fee structure in private and corporate schools and imparting quality education in government schools. The government would provide funds and facilities required for implementation of the recommendations of the committee.

The members should not confine to making suggestions on how to use education to make a living but should spell out ways to lead an ideal life, he said.

The committee has N. Balakrishnan, a professor from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, as its chairman and prominent persons from various walks of life as members.

Prof. Balakrishnan said many experts in various fields were migrating to developed nations primarily because of the lopsided education policy here. He said making good use of technology, education policy should be designed to suit the needs and aspirations of the 21st century generation.

‘Better facilities needed’

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy, one of the committee members, said any reform should take into consideration children in the rural sector. The government should ensure that the State schools had better infrastructure and teaching methodologies than the private sector.

Special Chief Secretary J.S.V. Prasad called for transparency in education sector.

Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar said the committee members should bring into the realm of their study the long pending issues plaguing the education sector.

Director, IIT, Hyderabad B. Desai, former Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Educational Planning Jandhyala B.G. Tilak, Nalini Juneja from NIEP & A, New Delhi, R. Venkata Reddy of MV Foundation, Hyderabad and former VC, Higher Educational Council N. Rajasekhar Reddy were present.