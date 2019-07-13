Commitment on employment for youth

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has given a commitment in the 2019-20 budget on creation of jobs.

Seen as a measure that none of his predecessors had even thought of, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy, presenting the budget on Friday, said a Bill would be enacted to provide 75% reservation for local youth in industries that avail incentives provided by the government.

Industrial incentives

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy stated that the government was in the process of bringing proposed legislation for generating employment even without the Special Category Status (SCS).

The government allocated ₹573 crore for providing industrial incentives to attract investments and ₹250 crore for the Kadapa Steel Plant (KSP), which would pave the way for industrialisation of the Rayalaseema region.

The KSP was the bone of contention between the Central and State governments over the availability of mines and other technicalities.

The State government had undertaken to set up the plant on its own as the deadlock continued and even appointed the Board of Directors with P. Madhusudhan, former chairman of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, as its CMD.

Further, the Minister said the government’s focus was not only on improving the Ease-of-Doing Business but also reducing the rising cost of business, which had been a concern for the entrepreneurs.

Emphasis on MSMEs

Besides, the government expressed its resolve to simplify the regulations and processes for all the industries, with special emphasis on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and to provide facilitation for the establishment of new units as well as reviving the industries under stress.

A sum of ₹200 crore was provided for the AP-Transco to develop infrastructure in the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada, Srikalahasti-Yerpedu, and Donakonda-Machilipatnam nodes of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor.

A sum of ₹200 crore each was provided for incentives to the MSMEs and creating infrastructure required by them. An additional ₹250 crore was earmarked for the Industrial Infrastructure Development Scheme.