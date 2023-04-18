Commitment, conviction and craftsmanship key traits of a good advocate, says A.P. High Court former judge

April 18, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commitment, conviction and craftsmanship are the key traits of a good advocate, Andhra Pradesh High Court former Judge Satyanarayana Murthy said, while addressing the valedictory of the three-day National Moot Court competition organised on the VIT-AP University campus on April 18 (Tuesday).

“Law is a noble profession. Practice is different from academic excellence. In this profession, excellence in academics alone may not be sufficient to excel unless one succeeds in applying the law in practice,” said Justoce (retired) Murthy and complimented the winners of the contest.

The three-day event, organised by the VIT-AP University School of Law (VSL), in collaboration with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), saw the participation of 30 teams of students from law institutions across the country.

CCI Director K. D. Singh said competition law was emerging as a niche area and interested students could apply for paid internships with the CCI.

University Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy stressed the need for skill development for all streams. He said moot courts would help law students hone their advocacy skills and boost confidence before stepping into the actual court room.

The team from the Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, comprising Amitansh Kumar and Divyanshi Yadav as speakers and Arusha Mishra (research work) emerged winner of the event. Faculty of Law from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, comprising Devansh Sharma and Saumya Tripathi as speakers and Palak Nain was declared the runners-up. Bhakti Savith Salian from Chettinad School of Law bagged the Best Researcher Award and Mounish Chanukya Suyadevara of Symbiosis International University, Nagpur was given the Best Speaker Award. The Best Memorial Award went to the team from National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, comprising Akhil Maglish and Ronsha Roya Anna as speakers and Nileena Banerjee (Research work)

VITEEE- 2023

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Test (VITEEE)-2023 is being conducted for admission to B. Tech programmes offered by VITs at its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati and Bhopal from April 17 to April 23.

The Deputy Director, Admissions, VIT-AP University said the test was being conducted in three sessions daily—from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Students from 125 cities across the country and four cities abroad will appear for the online entrance examination and the results will be available tentatively on April 26 on the website www.vit.ac.in, he said, informing that online counselling will commence on the same day.