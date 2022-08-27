Commissioner warns of serious action if public properties are defaced or littered

Samuel Jonathan P 2317 GUNTUR
August 27, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

GMC officials have taken action against those defacing walls on bridges and government buildings. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Defacing walls of government properties, bridges and compound walls of schools and colleges has become a scourge and stringent action will be taken against those who indulge in those kinds of activities, Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri has said.

On Saturday, the Town Planning Department took action against those who have been defacing walls , including some flex shop owners and those organisations which are using the walls.

One Raghavendra Tiles has been fined ₹10,000 for defacing wall at the Manipuram flyover and have been asked to white wash the walls. Shila Ads of Arundelpet has been fined ₹20,000 for littering the street with material. Anand Tiffin Centre at Vidya Nagar has been fined ₹5 lakh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Its a criminal thing to litter and deface public properties when hundreds of sanitary workers and public health workers are working round the clock to keep the city clean. The State government also introduced the CLAP programme to provide vehicles for garbage collection. The GMC will now take stringent action against those littering the streets and will even book police cases,” warned Ms. Keerthi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app