Commissioner warns of serious action if public properties are defaced or littered

GMC officials have taken action against those defacing walls on bridges and government buildings. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Defacing walls of government properties, bridges and compound walls of schools and colleges has become a scourge and stringent action will be taken against those who indulge in those kinds of activities, Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri has said.

On Saturday, the Town Planning Department took action against those who have been defacing walls , including some flex shop owners and those organisations which are using the walls.

One Raghavendra Tiles has been fined ₹10,000 for defacing wall at the Manipuram flyover and have been asked to white wash the walls. Shila Ads of Arundelpet has been fined ₹20,000 for littering the street with material. Anand Tiffin Centre at Vidya Nagar has been fined ₹5 lakh.

“Its a criminal thing to litter and deface public properties when hundreds of sanitary workers and public health workers are working round the clock to keep the city clean. The State government also introduced the CLAP programme to provide vehicles for garbage collection. The GMC will now take stringent action against those littering the streets and will even book police cases,” warned Ms. Keerthi.