Commissioner vows to make Hindupur free of single-use plastic

Traders will be penalised for using the plastic material and paper covers of equal to the value of the penalty will be given to them, the Commisioner says

The Hindu Bureau HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)
November 06, 2022 21:03 IST

Municipal Commissioner K. Venkateswara Rao confiscating single-use plastic packaging material at Gandhi Circle in Hindupur on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Soon, Hindupur town will be made a single-use plastic-free town with the stringent implementation of the Central and State Governments orders, said Municipal Commissioner K. Venkateswara Rao here on November 6 (Sunday).

As part of a special drive to wean out the single-use plastic material from shops selling it and the businesses using it, the Municipal officials have confiscated two tonnes of plastic material and on Saturday night, raided several shops.

“We used the services of the Sanitation Secretaries during the raid and checked the godowns of some shops near Gandhi Circle in the town and dug out 1.5 tonnes of plastic packaging materials and brought them to the Municipal office,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

Special teams have been constituted to strengthen this special drive on single-use plastics ban by deploying sanitation secretaries and municipal staff, the Commissioner said.

Traders will be penalised for using the plastic material and paper covers of equal to the value of the penalty will be given to them, he said.

But, if the mistake is repeated their trade licenses could be cancelled, he warned.

