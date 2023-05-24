Commercial Tax officer, SI caught accepting bribe

May 24, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Commercial Tax Officer and Sub-Inspector of Police who were reportedly collecting hefty bribes from complainants were arrested red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials.

In Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax in Aryapuram T. Satya Hari Srinivasa Rao was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a representative of a software company.

According to officials, Dream Step Software Innovations Pvt. Ltd administrative officer Bala Veera Mallikarjuna Rao approached ACB officials and complained that the accused officer issued five notices pointing out irregularities in GST filings and demanded ₹20,000 per filing.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was caught receiving ₹1 lakh from the complainant in the office of Joint Commissioner, Rajahmundry on Tuesday.

In a similar case in NTR district, Sub-Inspector of Police (SI), Chillakallu police station Kandula Durga Prasad was caught receiving a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh through a constable working with him.

Mr. Durga Prasad allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh to remove complainant Garikapati Nagamalleswara Rao’s name from the charge sheet related to a case and release his car. After approaching the ACB, Mr. Rao of Palnadu district promised to give ₹1.8 lakh in the first installment and handed over the same to Prem Sunil Kumar, a constable of Chillakallu police station.

While the constable was handing over the cash to the SI at his home, ACB officials caught them red-handed. Both were arrested.

ACB officials also arrested two Panchayat Raj officers who were found having disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees.

Panchayat Raj Institute (PRI) executive engineer Rudraraju Ravi in Chittoor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Parvathipuram Manyam) of the same department were found having amassed movable and immovable assets who crorers during the raids that were concluded on Tuesday. Both the officers were produced before court and remanded to custody.