Commercial boating on three canals of Vijayawada mooted

September 28, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Permission being sought for the activity which will generate revenue besides providing recreation, says Municipal Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the Corporation has initiated the process of seeking permission for commercial boating on Bandar, Eluru and Ryves canals, which would not only enhance recreational activity but also contribute to the economic development of the region.

As per VMC officials, discussions are under way on the project.

Mr. Pundkar requested the citizens not to dispose of waste or garbage into the river nor empty household wastewater into the drains along the riverbanks. He explained that this wastewater eventually merges with the three major canals, which serve as the primary source of drinking water for rural areas. He encouraged citizens to opt for underground drainage connections to mitigate this problem.

He was speaking after taking a boat ride on the Bandar Canal as part of the canal cleaning activity undertaken by the civic officials on September 28 (Thursday) coinciding with World Maritime Day.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, MLAs Velampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu, MLC Ruhulla, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and others also joined the Commissioner in the boat ride and removed debris and cleared overgrown grass on the bund.

Mr. Dilli Rao said he was impressed with the beautification of the city and appreciated the Commissioner for taking up activities as part of Swachhta India League 2.0.

