‘Commence work on IT varsity in Vizag at the earliest’

VIJAYAWADA

03 November 2020 23:15 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that a IT high-end skill university should be set up in Visakhapatnam.

At least 2,000 students should be trained in the university and its certificates should get international recognition, the Chief Minister said at a review meeting on the IT policy at his camp office near here on Tuesday.

Stating that degree or diploma courses could be offered at the proposed university in tune with the demand, he asked the officials to kick-start work on the university at the earliest.

Emphasising on training in advanced subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, he said that tie ups with Indian and foreign companies could be explored.

“It will help in imparting training to students and developing their skills, and preparing the required human resources to suit the requirements of IT companies,” he said.

IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, and Industries Commissioner Subramaniam were present.