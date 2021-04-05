Come up with new ideas to improve upon existing systems, SC judge tells students

‘Benefit from technology in the age of information’

Supreme Court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana, has called upon students and young legal professionals to come up with new ideas and innovate to improve upon the existing methods and systems. Students should benefit from technology in the age of information, he said.

Delivering the convocation address for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh Convocations of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) here on Sunday, Justice Ramana advised students to be optimistic in their approach and see an opportunity in every difficulty to achieve the goals of life. He also stressed on the responsibility of teachers and institutions in training students in nation building.

The goal of the law schools was to make a law graduate socially relevant and technically sound. They must be social engineers because law was considered as an instrument of social change. Law graduates have to inculcate analytical skills, critical evaluation and creative solutions to the legal problems, he said.

Students should be exposed to clinical legal education through Lok Adalats, Legal Aid Centres, Arbitration and Mediation Centres. They should actively work with Legal Services Authority as it would give them an opportunity to work closely with the justice delivery system, he said.

Referring to the birth centenary celebrations of Damodaram Sanjivayya (1921-2021), on whose name the DSNLU was established, Justice Ramana said that Damodaram Sanjivayya was a man of integrity, a multi-faceted personality and a selfless politician, who was responsible for many path- breaking initiatives including the setting up of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to check corruption in the government offices. He had strived for transparent and corruption-free administration, Justice Ramana said.

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and Chancellor, DSNLU, presided over the convocation. Earlier, he officially declared open the convocation.

DSNLU Vice-Chancellor S. Surya Prakash, in his opening remarks, presented a report for the four years.

The university awarded two LLD degrees, four Ph.D degrees, 28 LLM degrees and 418 LLB degrees in the convocation. DSNLU gold medals were awarded to two students of LLM and four students of B.A, LLB (Hons) and silver medals were awarded to two students of LLM and four students of B.A., LLB (Hons) for different years.

Registrar K. Madhusudhana Rao, Director of Academics Dayananda Murthy, Coordinator of Examinations Sri Sudha and faculty members also attended the convocation.