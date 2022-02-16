Come up with ideas to shore up A.P. revenues, Jagan tells officials

‘Examine the policies in various States for the purpose’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to examine the methods and policies being followed in various States to increase State Own Revenues (SOR) and come up with appropriate ideas to increase the revenues of Andhra Pradesh.

During a review meeting on the Revenue Department organised on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on implementing such ideas.

“I urge the District Collectors to play an active role in generating revenues for the government. The officials should adhere to the SOPs while exercising their discretionary power in order to maximise the revenues. I want the officials to focus on solving pending VAT cases to recover the arrears. I also want the officials to expedite the process to start registrations in 51 village and ward secretariats and make changes if any. I also urge the officials to prepare SOPs to ensure there is no corruption in the village and ward secretariats,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the poor were benefited to the tune of ₹400.55 crore in the form of free registrations through the OTS scheme and another ₹1,230 crore in the form of free registrations of TIDCO houses.

Ministers D. Krishna Das, K. Narayana Swamy, P. Ramachandra Reddy, B. Rajendranath Reddy, and B. Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, and senior officials were present.