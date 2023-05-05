ADVERTISEMENT

Come to rescue of pollution-hit people in Muthukur SEZ: Chinta Mohan

May 05, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NELLORE

Congress protest highlights adverse impact of oil processing units on environment, people and the workers in units

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party on Friday urged the Union and State governments to come to the rescue of people affected by high level of pollution at the Muthukur Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in SPSR Nellore district.

Congress party activists staged a protest at the SEZ Zero point, led by Sarvepalli party unit in-charge P. Chandrasekhar.

Taking up cudgels for the hapless residents of Muthukur mandal, former Union Minister Chinta Mohan alleged that palm oil mill effluents had adversely affected the coastal eco-system, besides depleting the ground water. Oil palm plantation workers were found to be at risk of musculoskeletal conditions and psychosocial disorders and they work in deplorable condition in the mills without adequate financial compensation, he said. The life expectancy of the people in the mandal was less than 50 years now, he said, adding it had also been found that the oxygen level in the blood of people living in the area had dropped up to 70 mm hg.

