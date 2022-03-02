Come clear on package for Polavaram displaced families, CPI(M) urges Jagan 

‘The Chief Minister had promised ₹10 lakh during election campaign’

‘The Chief Minister had promised ₹10 lakh during election campaign’

CP(M) district secretary T. Arun on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy give clarity on the resettlement package for the Polavaram project displaced families.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised ₹10 lakh resettlement package for each displaced family during his election campaign, Mr. Arun said in a release.

Mr. Arun said the displaced families hardly received ₹6.5 lakh as resettlement package.

“We want clarity from the Chief Minister on his promised package during his maiden visit to the R&R colonies in the East Godavari Agency on March 4,” said Mr. Arun.

‘Reorganisation of districts

Referring to the proposed reorganisation of districts, Mr. Arun said that public representatives had been stressing on attaching the East Godavari Agency to Rajamahendravaram district.

“The 11 mandals of the Rampa and Chintoor Agency blocks in East Godavari and five mandals in the West Godavari Agency must be declared as a separate district for administrative convenience,” he demanded.