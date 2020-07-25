‘Come clear on Kapu quota’

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan slams government on various issues

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should announce his stand on the issue of providing reservation to the Kapu community.

“Before elections, Mr. Jagan had said that he cannot provide reservation to the Kapus. Yet, people voted him to power. We are asking him to come clear on the issue. We also demand that the government release a White Paper on the funds released for the Kapu corporation and the amount spent,” said Mr. Pawan in a release.

On COVID-19, Mr. Pawan faulted the Chief Minister for taking the pandemic lightly.

While urging the State government to focus on the public health, Mr. Pawan said that people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana still preferred private hospitals rather than that of the government.

The Jana Sena chief also urged the State government to focus on schools and colleges in the government sector. As the private schools were equipped better, they were able to handle online classes, he added.

Referring to the massive debt incurred by the State, he said the credit, GDP ratio was 36.4% and the cumulative debt reached ₹3,41,271 crore.