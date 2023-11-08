ADVERTISEMENT

Come clear on charges being levelled, BJP tells Vijaya Sai Reddy

November 08, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy has no moral right to criticise BJP State president Purandeswari, asserts Sadineni Yamini Sarma

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP spokeswoman Sadineni Yamini Sarma addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP spokeswoman Sadineni Yamini Sarma has said that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has no moral right to criticise her party State president Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing the persons here on Wednesday, Ms. Yamini Sarma sought to know whether Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were innocent in the slew of corruption cases in which they were involved.

She said that corruption in liquor sales, sand mining and many other issues were glaring. Also conspicuous was the large-scale diversion of funds given by the Centre for various schemes, she added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made several promises at the time of the 2019 elections, but failed to keep them. The YSRCP leaders should prove come clear on the allegations made against them and desist from mocking at Ms. Purandeswari.

