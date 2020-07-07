Come clean on housing schemes, demands Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded a White Paper on housing schemes and distribution of house site pattas in the State. He termed the allegation of the YSR Congress Party that the TDP was creating hurdles in the implementation of the housing scheme and distribution of house sites pattas to the poor ‘baseless.’

Addressing persons who staged a protest in front of the Kuppam MRO office against the alleged injustice done to them virtually, Mr. Naidu said YSRCP leaders were resorting to scams in every scheme and the house site pattas programme was no exception. From land acquisition to levelling and allocation of house sites, the YSRCP leaders converted the programme into a money spinner.

Demolition of houses condemned

Mr. Naidu condemned the demolition of the foundations laid for the houses, including 27 meant for the SCs, in the Kuppam constituency. Also, pending bills were not cleared.

The previous had government promised that houses worth ₹ 5 lakh, including beneficiary contribution, would be constructed and the same was mentioned in the sanction letters. The government owes an explanation to these sections, the TDP president said.

The TDP government gave house sites of nearly 2.5 cents to 3 cents, but the present one had reduced the extent to 1 cent. The TDP increased the area from 400 sft to 750 sft and financial assistance was given for undertaking repairs Mass house warming was done for lakhs of houses, he said.

Mr. Naidu alleged that there was widespread corruption in the housing scheme during 2004-09.

Under TDP rule, construction of 10 lakh houses was completed, but the YSRCP cancelled 4.37 lakh houses as soon as it came to power, he said.