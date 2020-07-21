Combing intensified after reports of RK’s presence in AOB region

After a lull of over seven months, the interior pockets of Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region is witnessing hectic combing operations by the security forces, with the reported presence of Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, the central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist).

There are reports that RK is moving around in Pedabayalu, an interior and difficult-to-access area in the AOB region, with about 50 hardcore cadres in tow. Talks are abuzz that RK is accompanied by some senior leaders such as Gajarla Ravi alias Uday alias Ganesh; Aruna, the prime accused in the killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao; Chalapathi, husband of Aruna and Sudheer.

On Sunday, the security forces exchanged fire with the Maoists near Landalu village in Killamkota panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal, the first such incident to be reported this year. The security forces recovered five kit bags and one 303 Lee Enfield rifle from the site.

Sources say that the Maoists might have been a part of the advance security team of RK and that he had escaped once again.

Senior leader injured

Sources in the Police Department say a senior Maoist leader was injured in the exchange of fire and it might be Chalapathi who has been grievously wounded.

The presence of Maoist senior leaders in the AOB has been reported after a gap of almost a year. RK, Uday and Chalapathi were beilved to have shifted their base to Gumma region on the Odisha side of the AOB after the exchange of fire at Ramaguda in October 2016, in which over 30 Maoists were killed and RK was seriously injured.

The Moaist were belived to have shifted their base after the security forces intensified combing operation and gained foothold in the AOB region both on the Andhra and Odisha sides.

It is believed that RK and other senior leaders came to the Andhra side a week ago apparently to assess as to why the tribal people are distancing themselves from the Maoists, says a senior police officer engaged in anti-Maoist operation on the condition of anonymity.

With the security forces making deep inroads into the AOB region, the benefits of development activity are reaching the people living in the remote pockets. According to police, intensified combing operations have pushed the Maoists to the cut-off region of the AOB and they are losing their heft.