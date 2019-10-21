Combat pollution by tapping clean energy, says Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has expressed the view that the research being undertaken by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, will help explore the vast hydrocarbon and petroleum resources available in the KG Basin.

Addressing the students of IIPE on the occasion of the 4th Foundation Day of the institution on Andhra University campus here on Sunday, Mr. Harichandan said that petroleum and hydrocarbons were of immense use to society and the economy as well as the nation was mostly dependent on import of these products. He called upon the young graduates to continue their research on developing eco-friendly methods for exploration of energy resources.

Global warming

IIPE should focus on development of alternative fuel sources such as solar and nuclear power to minimise the impact of global warming. People should also be made aware of the need to tap the alternative sources of energy to overcome the problem of pollution and global warming, he said.

He advised IIPE to keep track of the developments at the oil majors in India and abroad, and introduce changes in the syllabi to suit the requirements of the industry.

Referring to the pollution in India and across the world, the Governor recalled that a couple of years ago Beijing was in total darkness for a few hours due to formation of a reddish layer in the atmosphere. “Delhi is not lagging much behind in this regard, and now Visakhapatnam is also facing air, water and sound pollution,” he observed, and urged students to play a major role by planting saplings.

Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao asked the students to innovate and achieve great things in life.

“In today’s knowledge society, your ideas are your investment, and sky is the limit,” he said.

IIPE Director V.S.R.K. Prasad and Director of IIM-Visakhapatnam Chandrasekhar spoke.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena and City Police Commissioner R.K. Meena were present.