Colourful tribute to Yogi Vemana on his birth anniversary

January 12, 2023 06:08 am | Updated 06:08 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Andhra Pradesh Director of Tourism and Culture R. Mallikarjuna Rao, a well-known painter, has created a painting to be offered as a tribute to Telugu poet, social reformer and philosopher Maha Yogi Vemana on his Jayanthi on January 19, at Katarupalli in Gandlapenta mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

In the painting, one can see Vemana receiving wisdom through a lotus, a symbol of purity from the Circle of Enlightenment (Yellow and Red Circles). It later blossoms into a Maha Vruksham (Bodi Tree) as his teachings are still relevant today in people’s lives.

Taking cue from Vemana’s saying that God is not outside a man but inside him, the painter has depicted him in a sitting posture. “One must try to look inwards to find the truth. In the painting, Vemana’s bare body criticises the caste system and untouchability in the society,” Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao explains.

Vemana disliked social evils and superstitions of all forms in the society and derided them in his poems, while suggesting remedies.

The impressionism style of the painting has vivid meanings. The painter said the red colour was used to emphasise his revolutionary thoughts. The yellow colour in the circle, around the tree branches and bottom of the tree, was used to tell how his enlightenment was received and transmitted into the world. Blue was used for Devadasi.

Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao, known for painting topical issues on canvas, had recently paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi on December 30 when she died.