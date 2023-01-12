ADVERTISEMENT

Colourful tribute to Yogi Vemana on his birth anniversary

January 12, 2023 06:08 am | Updated 06:08 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The painting of Yogi Vemana drawn by Director Culture R. Mallikarjuna Rao for the Vemana Jayanti at Katarupalli in Sri Sathya Sai District. - PHOTO: BY ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Director of Tourism and Culture R. Mallikarjuna Rao, a well-known painter, has created a painting to be offered as a tribute to Telugu poet, social reformer and philosopher Maha Yogi Vemana on his Jayanthi on January 19, at Katarupalli in Gandlapenta mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

In the painting, one can see Vemana receiving wisdom through a lotus, a symbol of purity from the Circle of Enlightenment (Yellow and Red Circles). It later blossoms into a Maha Vruksham (Bodi Tree) as his teachings are still relevant today in people’s lives.

Taking cue from Vemana’s saying that God is not outside a man but inside him, the painter has depicted him in a sitting posture. “One must try to look inwards to find the truth. In the painting, Vemana’s bare body criticises the caste system and untouchability in the society,” Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao explains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vemana disliked social evils and superstitions of all forms in the society and derided them in his poems, while suggesting remedies.

The impressionism style of the painting has vivid meanings. The painter said the red colour was used to emphasise his revolutionary thoughts. The yellow colour in the circle, around the tree branches and bottom of the tree, was used to tell how his enlightenment was received and transmitted into the world. Blue was used for Devadasi.

Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao, known for painting topical issues on canvas, had recently paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi on December 30 when she died.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US