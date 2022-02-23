Colourful start to Sivaratri Bhramotsavams at Srisailam

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam Temple at Srisailam as Sivaratri Bhramotsavams began on Tuesday with Yagyasala Pravesham, Ankurarpana, and Dhwajarohana. Kankana puja and Kankana Dharana and Akhanda Deepa Sthapana was done in the Yagyashala as part of the rituals.

Temple archakas performed a special puja during the Yagyashala Pravesham, which marked the beginning of festivities and people watched with devotion the unfurling of a new flag on the Dhwaja Sthambam at the entrance of the temple in the evening. The new cloth flag contains the picture of Lord Siva’s vahana ‘Nandi’.

As part of Ankurarpana, holy soil was collected from nine different places and placed in earthen plates at specified locations in the Yagyashala and Navadhanyam (nine different varieties of seeds) were sown in wet soil for them to germinate during the Bhrahmotsavams.

Sri Kalahsteeswara Devasthanam officials came all the way to Srisailam and presented silk robes to the presiding deities with Executive Officer I. Peddiraju carrying them on his head. Several devotees reached the Srisailam temple trekking their way through the mountains in the Nallamala jungles.