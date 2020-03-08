Colourful start to Lepakshi Vaibhavam

A festive frenzy set in as soon as people on bullock-cart rides followed thousands of people in colourful outfits in a carnival marching on Lepakshi streets signalling the start of the two-day Lepakshi Vaibhavam festivities.

The young, old, school children, college-goers and people from neighbouring states holidaying, waited for the big carnival to start rolling and there seemed no end to it even after half of the participants settled on their allocated seats at the main venue that showcased some of the best cultural presentations on the main stage that was got up in golden colour with a touch of Vijayanagara kingdom’s sculpture on temples and palaces.

Sparkle of bright colourful lights flashing through the dark night just created the right atmosphere for the people to witness some scintillating performances. From the Kodikonda checkpost to Hindupur town through Lepakshi, it seemed a single celebration — a jatara, as is locally known.

Ragi mudda, uggani, naatu kodi pulusu, jonna rottelu, bajji, sajja rotti, mutton paya curry, ponganalu/gunta ponganalu, ‘Kadapa’ karam dosa, royyala iguru, to name a few, were the most crowded counters, where they served food right from afternoon

Youth display skills

Displaying their skills at karra samu, dappu vadyam, puli vesham and kolatam, students marched in the carnival. The entire morning saw youth participate in sporting activity like kabaddi, carrying a stone, and dragging logs with bullocks.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Joint Collector S.Dili Rao, Assistant Collector M. Jahnavi, Sub-Collector Nishanti and others participated in the events. With the election code of conduct coming into force, politicians were away from public glare.