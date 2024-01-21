Colonies in Vijayawada face drinking water woes as inflows into Krishna at Prakasam Barrage fall

January 21, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The residents living in Gunadala area of the city have been facing problems related to the supply of drinking water for the last four days. They complain that the water supply from the Krishna river to many colonies have been disrupted, while the officials say that the situation may continue for a few days more as the water level in the Prakasam Barrage has fallen drastically.

“We have not been getting the tap water even once a day since January 17,” says Vijaya Mary, a resident of Gunadala.

The officials are supplying drinking water through tankers, but the residents complain that it is not adequate. “Waiting for water tanker has become a daily routine for us. After waiting in the queue for our turn, we are getting three to four bucketfuls at best,” says Ratnam, another resident of Gunadala.

The officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) say that water is being supplied through tankers as the tap supply has been disrupted.

“The water level in the Krishna at Prakasam Barrage has fallen drastically. Some areas in the city are facing drinking water shortage. Due to the poor inflows and low water levels at Prakasam Barrage, we are unable to supply water to some colonies adequately,” Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar told The Hindu on January 21 (Sunday).

The water supply capacity of the Prakasam Barrage has reduced to about 150 Million Litres per Day (MLD) from the average of 180 MLD due to the poor inflows from the upstream areas, he explains.

“Though we are drawing water from Pulichintala Dam, we are unable not maintain sufficient water levels at Prakasam Barrage,” he says, adding that due to low levels, water is muddy and the capacity of the filter beds of the VMC have come down.

Mr. Pundkar says that the situation may continue for two to three days more and has urged the people to cooperate. The residents in need of water tankers may call on WhatsApp number 8181960909, he says.