Colonies in Kadiri inundated as heavy rain lashes Anantapur

Seven mandals record precipitation of 13 mm to 26 mm in 24 hours

Many colonies in Kadiri town were inundated as heavy rain caused by the cyclonic storm Nivar lashed Anantpaur district on Thursday.

The cyclonic storm which crossed the Tamil Nadu coast at 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, caused heavy rains in the south and south-eastern parts of Anantapur district, leading to the inundation of colonies in the low-lying areas in Kadiri.

Seven mandals in the district recorded rainfall between 13 mm and 26 mm in 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The intensity of the rain increased from Thursday morning and 18 mandals received more than 10 mm of rain from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and eight more mandals between 5 mm and 10 mm. Nambulapulakunta mandal received 210 mm from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Water entered houses in the Sharaf Narayana Rao street in Kadiri town following heavy rain from the early hours. Kadiri mandal recorded 17.4 mm of rain in 24 hours ending on Thursday morning.

Command control centres

Kadiri Municipal Commissioner K. Pramila, along with the police personnel and tehsildar, visited the colonies and got the clogged rains cleared to ensure free flow of water. “We have deployed sanitation staff all over the town to clear the drains to prevent inundation,” said Ms. Pramila said.

Meanwhile, command control centres have been set up in all madnal headquarters to help the people in case of any emergency.

“The district administration is prepared to tackle any eventuality,” said Collector Gandham Chandrudu. He cancelled all his programmes and monitored the situation from the Command Control Room from 1 p.m.

Nambulapulakunta mandal recorded a rainfall of 26.6 mm, followed by Gandlapenta (22 mm), Tanakal (17.2 mm), Nallacheruvu (15.2 mm), Talupula (14.2 mm), and Amadugur (12.8 mm).

As many as 33 of the 63 mandals in the district received good rain. The district, on an average, recorded 3.3 mm of rain, with a total of 205.2 mm, said Chief Planning Officer Challa Premachandra.

The district has received 18.2 mm of rain when compared to the normal of 33 mm in November till date.