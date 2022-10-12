Colonies cut off as night rain brings flash flood in Anantapur

Police and Fire Department personnel rescue residents from their houses

Several colonies in and around Anantapur were cut off as road access was snapped and water entered the houses following flash floods that hit the city from the upper reaches due to heavy overnight downpour in the district on Tuesday. This is the second time in a week that the main road connectivity between Anantapur and Alamuru/Aleru was snapped.

The Anantapur Police and Fire Department personnel rushed to Rudrampeta and Vishwashanti Nagar to rescue residents from their houses, while some school students could not cross the overflowing stream between Anantapur and Alamuru at Rudrampeta. While some people took the alternative circuitous routes to the city, those stranded in Kodimi, Auto Colony, and eight other habitations adjoining the city could not venture out as the stream was overflowing at all causeways and two persons had died at that causeway in September.

Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu, District Fire Officer V. Srinivas Reddy and other personnel helped residents to cross the overflowing stream safely from morning till the flow receded at about 6 p.m. Within the city in Shanti Nagar water entered many houses in 5th and 6th Lanes following overflowing water from Nadimvanka.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkataramireddy requisitioned the services of earthmovers and got obstacles in Nadimvanka removed to streamline the flow and ensure that water did not enter colonies. At Rudrampeta, he supervised the road restoration works. Road connectivity was restored last week after flash floods washed away the temporary road.