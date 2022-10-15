Colleges celebrate Kalam’s birth anniversary as Innovation Day in Vijayawada

Students take part in competitions, exhibit their creativity in addressing issues of various fields

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 15, 2022 23:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The importance of creativity and innovation in problem-solving was underscored at functions organised by colleges in the city on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of India’s Missile Man and the late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

“The technical education sector is witnessing rapid changes and it is essential for students to keep pace with the changing scenario,” said B.S. Murthy, Director of IIT, Hyderabad.

Addressing the students of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College, he spoke at length about how the Centre had introduced skill development initiatives for students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Competitions were organised in poster-making and problem-solving on the themes of “Innovation for Rural Areas” and “Smart Cities” respectively.

Over 250 students from various engineering colleges, divided in 50 teams, participated with enthusiasm in the two events. The students showcased their innovative streak focussing on the areas of agriculture, health, rural development, urban development, transport, additive manufacturing, industrial Internet of Things, robotics and augmented reality among other fields.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At P. B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, the Department of English conducted competitions in essay writing and elocution on Dr. Abdul Kalam’s life and achievements.

Principal M. Ramesh said students should draw inspiration from Kalam’s life. Dean Rajesh J. Spoke about the invaluable contribution of the former President to the field of science and technology.

Head of the English Department G. Srilatha spoke about the key factors highlighted in the books written by Abdul Kalam.

Later, prizes were given away to the winners of the competitions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
students
universities and colleges
engineering colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app