College students falling prey to online loan app agents, say police

The private loan app agents, who were offering loans to the unorganised sector workers and daily wage labourers, are now targeting college students.

Though a few incidents of students resorting to suicides came into light in the last couple of years, many minors borrowed loans from the loan apps and were facing harassment.

On May 27 (Monday), the Tadepalli police retrieved the body of M. Vamshi (21), who allegedly ended life unable to bear harassment from the loan app agents.

A resident of Girupuram in Vijayawada, Vamshi was pursuing four-year engineering course in Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU), located at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district.

“The victim took ₹10,000 loan through online. We are investigating from which app he borrowed loan, how many days ago he took loan, whether he repaid and other details,” a police officer said, and appealed to the students not to take loans from online apps.

A youth, Rohit, of Veleru village in NTR District, was allegedly addicted to cricket betting. He had taken ₹2.5 lakh as loan from a loan app.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim consumed pesticide in January this year, and died. The police registered a case.

In another case, an MBA graduate, Rajesh, ended life in NTR District, due to alleged torture by the private loan app agents, for not repaying the amount they demanded.

An Intermediate student, J. Harita Varshini (17), ended life by hanging at her residence at Rythupeta in Nandigama, when the loan recovery agents came to her house and insulted the family, in July, 2022.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Twenty-four-year-old, L. Manikanta, of Prasadampadu in Vijayawada, had ended life at his residence in October 22. The victim had taken ₹13,000 loan from an online app and repaid ₹27,000.

When the agents demanded him to pay more money and abused him over phone, he resorted to the extreme step, the police, who registered a case, said.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.