College student mauled by stray dog in Anantapur

April 10, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
A stray dog mauled and bit the calf and arm of a resident of New CPI Colony here on Sunday. The victim, a college student, told the media that she was chased and mauled by the stray dog. The victim was rushed to the government hospital for treatment.

It is to be noted that only the day before, a three-year-old girl from Muppulakinta village in Bhrahmasamudram mandal of the district died from dog bite injuries. She was bitten by a stray dog three months ago while she was playing outside. Her parents took her to hospitals in Anantapur, Kurnool and Bengaluru for treatment but succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.

