College student, friends booked for ‘sexually abusing’ girls

A degree student and his friends allegedly sexually exploited a few girls and blackmailed them. Unable to bear the torture, one of the victims revealed about the harassment of the gang to her parents and they approached the police on Monday.

The suspect was pursuing graduation in a private college in the city now. He allegedly developed relationship with the girl four years ago and extorted huge amount after taking her obscene photographs.

According to the police, the accused met a ninth class girl in a marriage reception and developed friendship with her. Later, he followed her in various social media groups and trapped her on the pretext of love.

The two minors moved to different places and tourist sites and the boy reportedly took her photographs in nude. He allegedly shared her naked photographs to his friends and they too blackmailed and exploited her sexually.

The gang sexually assaulted the girl many times and extorted money from her. The accused reportedly trapped many minor girls in guise of love and exploited them.

The gang addicted to vices and extorted money from the victims and spent the amount for leading lavish lives.

The Machavaram police, who registered a case, are searching for the gang members, and are also trying to find out how many girls were trapped, and whether the gang organised the racket in other districts.

Meanwhile, parents of one of the boy lodged a missing complaint with Suryaraopet police a couple of days ago. Investigation is on.