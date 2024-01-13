ADVERTISEMENT

College campuses come alive with Sankranti festivities

January 13, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Students taking part in the rangoli competition organised as part of Sankranti festivities at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

School and college campuses across the State have come alive with the managements providing a platform for students and staff to celebrate Sankranti festivities.

Ushering in the festival of harvest in its varied hues, sprawling grounds of educational institutions are awash with bright colours of traditional rangoli designs, bommala koluvu (display of toys), the bhogi fire and folk songs and dances.

The premises of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) were abuzz with high energy, with students attired in traditional attire enthusiastically taking part in a rangoli competition while ‘Haridasus’ roamed around seeking alms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations culminated in a cultural programme in the evening that brought to the fore the innate talent of students.

ALIET Director Fr. B. Joji Reddy addressed the students and wished them a joyous festival, Principal O. Mahesh and Assistant Director Fr. Balaswamy also participated in the valedictory session.

On Friday, a spirited kite-flying, the bhogi fire, the adorned bull Gangireddu and the traditional sport of cockfight among other spectacles marked the festivities in Andhra Loyola College.

Students of KKR & KSR Institute of Technology and Sciences in Gutur built replicas of traditional huts and decorated them in rural style. The campus turned into a mini village with hens and cattle moving around and folk artists attracting students in drove.

Chairman K. Subbarao, secretary K. Sekhar, Academic Director K. Haribabu and Principal P. Babu visited the venue and encouraged students to make the best of the revelry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US