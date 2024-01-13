College campuses come alive with Sankranti festivities

January 13, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

School and college campuses across the State have come alive with the managements providing a platform for students and staff to celebrate Sankranti festivities.

Ushering in the festival of harvest in its varied hues, sprawling grounds of educational institutions are awash with bright colours of traditional rangoli designs, bommala koluvu (display of toys), the bhogi fire and folk songs and dances.

The premises of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) were abuzz with high energy, with students attired in traditional attire enthusiastically taking part in a rangoli competition while ‘Haridasus’ roamed around seeking alms.

The celebrations culminated in a cultural programme in the evening that brought to the fore the innate talent of students.

ALIET Director Fr. B. Joji Reddy addressed the students and wished them a joyous festival, Principal O. Mahesh and Assistant Director Fr. Balaswamy also participated in the valedictory session.

On Friday, a spirited kite-flying, the bhogi fire, the adorned bull Gangireddu and the traditional sport of cockfight among other spectacles marked the festivities in Andhra Loyola College.

Students of KKR & KSR Institute of Technology and Sciences in Gutur built replicas of traditional huts and decorated them in rural style. The campus turned into a mini village with hens and cattle moving around and folk artists attracting students in drove.

Chairman K. Subbarao, secretary K. Sekhar, Academic Director K. Haribabu and Principal P. Babu visited the venue and encouraged students to make the best of the revelry.