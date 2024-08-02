Collectors, SPs will attend the last rites of organ donors, says Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

Organ donation is an act of compassion that has the potential to save lives and improve the quality of life for countless people in need, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at “Jeevandan” awareness meeting organised as part of National Organ Donation Week, in Vijayawada on August 2 (Friday), the Minister said that the significance of organ donation education and awareness was important, as it played a critical role in saving lives.

The Minister said the respective district Collectors and Superintendents of Police would attend the last rites of people who donate their organs and pay their last respects on behalf of the government and efforts would also be made to extend financial assistance to the family members of the donors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Individuals should think about contributing to their mite for this noble cause. We can improve the lives of those awaiting transplants by dispelling myths, addressing concerns, and fostering a culture of making informed decision,” said Mr. Satya Kumar.

Informing that 260 people from Andhra Pradesh had come forward to donate their organs so far, the Minister urged people to contribute to the cause. “Around 90,000 people suffering from illnesses are waiting for organ transplantation in the State,” he said.

The Minister accused the YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of transforming the Health Department into an “unhealthy” department.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The YSRCP is trying to mislead the people by spreading falsehoods that the TDP-led NDA government in the State is doing away with the Aarogyasri health insurance scheme. But the fact is that only the name of the scheme has been changed to NTR Vydya Seva,” the Minister said.

Later. Mr. Satya Kumar felicitated the family members of the organ donors.

MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Director of the State-run Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) K. Rambabu, Jeevandan State Chairman D.S.V.L. Narasimham, the Superintendents of Guntur and Vijayawada Government General Hospitals and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.