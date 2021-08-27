Collector’s directive to promote Etikoppaka toys

Collector A. Mallikarjuna directed officials to find out the different countries that were patronising Etikoppaka toys, as well as compile a list of States in the country which were buying the toys in large numbers, and conduct extensive publicity campaigns to further promote the toys at those places.

Mr. Mallikarjuna, who is also Chairman of the District Industries Export Promotion Council (DIEPC), held a review meeting at the Collectorate, here, on Thursday.

He directed officials to initiate measures for the promotion of Araku Coffee, Etikoppaka toys, seafood, marine products, pharma and coir exports. The laborious, time-consuming task of making the colourful Etikoppaka toys should be captured on video and shown to discerning connoisseurs, the Collector said.

Youth should be trained in the making of these toys. Araku Coffee was being marketed through Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) and steps should be taken to promote its sale in the international market, he said.

District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager Ramalinga Raju said that 152 applications were received under the Single Desk Portal 2015 and 115 of them were approved. He said that 50 out of 63 of the claims received under MSME Incentive for 2010-15 and 2015-20 were cleared and a total amount of ₹3.23 crore was approved.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and APIIC Zonal Manager M. Yatirajulu were in attendance.