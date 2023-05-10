Collectors, DEOs told to ensure 100% GER in schools

May 10, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash has instructed the district Collectors and District Education Officers (DEOs) to utilise the services of village and ward education assistants to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in schools.

In a statement, Mr. Praveen Prakash said the mission was to attain 100% GER and as a part of the drive, the officials concerned should motivate children to join schools. He said the name of every child born between September 1 in 2005 and August 31 in 2018, should be registered in the portal of the relevant department.

The Principal Secretary called for stronger coordination between DEOs and District Vocational Officers (DVOs) and village/ward education assistants and volunteers. He wanted the Collectors to facilitate communication between DEOs/DVOs and village/ward secretariats to ensure 100 % GER in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

Mr. Praveen Prakash further said that after registration of the name of a child in the portal, the village/ward volunteers should ensure that the child attends school for the next 100 days without fail. “This will enable us to bring down the number of the dropout rate significantly,” he said.