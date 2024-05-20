GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collectors caution against illegal sand mining in Kurnool, Chittoor

Any infractions of sand mining regulations will result in severe repercussions, including the confiscation of vehicles, says Kurnool Collector G. Srijana

Published - May 20, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

K. Umashanker
K. Umashanker
District Collector G. Srijana inspecting a sand reach on banks of the Tungabadra river near Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

District Collector G. Srijana inspecting a sand reach on banks of the Tungabadra river near Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

District Collector G. Srijana, on Monday, emphasised that stringent measures will be enforced against any instances of illegal sand mining, violating the Supreme Court directives.

The Collector inspected the sand reaches in Singavaram, Eerladinne, Mudumala, and Paldoddi villages of the C-Belagal mandal of Kurnool district. She stressed the installation of CCTV cameras at these sites to prevent illegal mining and called for collaborative field-level inspections by law enforcement and revenue personnel.

Any infractions of sand mining regulations will result in severe repercussions, including the confiscation of vehicles, she said, while directing the immediate removal of motors from the sandy beach of Tungabhadra river in Paldoddi village, citing the unlawful utilisation of motors for water extraction under the Walta Act.

Chittoor

Similarly, in Chittoor, Joint Collector P. Srinivasulu, on Monday, announced the expiration of permits for government-recognised sand reaches in the district.

Officials from various departments, including Mines and Geology, Zilla Panchayat, Pollution Control Board, SEB, Excise, Ground Water, Irrigation, Transport and Chittoor RDO, conducted inspections at sand mining sites in the Chittoor Rural, Gangadhar Nellore, Karvetinagaram, and Nagari mandals.

Mr. Srinivasulu stressed compliance with the State government’s directives and the orders of the Supreme Court during the inspection of the 14 identified sand mining sites, stating that the illegal transportation of sand from rivers, rivulets, and tanks in the district will be subject to repercussions.

He further urged public representatives and citizens to promptly report any instances of sand smuggling to the relevant authorities.

