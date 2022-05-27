Collectors asked to focus on sanitation and security at hospitals

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu has asked the District Collectors across the State to frequently review and inspect the hospitals to ensure that they are administered properly without any lapses.

In a review meeting along with Health Commissioner J. Nivas, Mr. Krishna Babu asked Collectors to focus on sanitation and security and the hospitals in the districts.

He said though sufficient funds were being provided to the hospitals there was no improvement in the services being provided to the public.

He asked Collectors to ensure that the prices of ambulance services were displayed at all the hospitals. Mr. Krishna Babu said most of the hospitals had about 30% to 40% lesser staff than required.