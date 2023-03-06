March 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Monday warned that he would take stern action against officers of respective departments if they ignored public complaints lodged during Spandana grievance-redress programme, held every Monday. Along with Joint Collector M. Naveen, he conducted the meeting at Srikakulam Zilla Parishad conference hall. He said he noticed that many officers sent their subordinates to the meeting, instead of attending it themselves. “Apart from taking action against the officers, I will suspend the junior officers if they represent their superiors. It is mandatory for the district officers to attend the meeting,” said Mr. Lathkar.