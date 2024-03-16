Collector warns of action over MCC violation

March 16, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Following the announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission of India on March 16 (Saturday), District Collector of NTR district S. Dilli Rao, also the District Election Officer, instructed officials to take action against those violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that came into force across the State from Saturday.

He reiterated that wall writings, cut-outs, hoardings, banners, posters and flags should be removed from government properties within 24 hours, while the same should be removed from public places within 48 hours from the release of the election schedule.

The Collector said hoardings containing political advertisements should be removed immediately. He asked officials to ensure that photos of public representatives and government schemes are removed also from the ambulances and water tanks.

Seeking the support of all officials, Mr. Dilli Rao said the conduct of a government official should be impartial, and that anyone who takes part in a programme organised by a politician would be liable for disciplinary action.

