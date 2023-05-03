ADVERTISEMENT

Collector warns mango traders against using calcium carbide

May 03, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHITTOOR

With the mango season beginning in a few days, the district administration met with the traders of Bangarupalem and Chittoor market yards

K. Umashankar

Collector Sagili Shanmohan addresses the mango traders at Chittoor on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector Sagili Shanmohan has said that the State government had banned the use of calcium carbide for ripening mangoes and strict action would be taken if the traders used it.

The district administration arranged a preliminary meeting with mango traders of Bangarupalem and Chittoor market yards on Wednesday, following the government’s order prohibiting the usage of hazardous chemicals to ripen the mangoes. The meeting assumed significance as only a few days were left for the mango season to begin in the district.

The Collector said that godowns would be monitored and kept under surveillance with the coordination of Police and Revenue Departments. He said the godowns of those traders found violating the orders would be seized.

The traders brought to the Collector’s notice that the mangoes stored in the godowns are getting damaged due to fluctuations in the climate following summer heat and showers. They sought the officials to carry out essential repairs to the godowns and sheds.

Mr. Shanmohoan assured them that the municipal authorities would solve the issue.

Senior officials of the Horticulture, Marketing, Transport, and allied departments took part in the meeting.

