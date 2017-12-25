Andhra Pradesh

Collector warns against cockfights

Collector B. Lakshmikantham warned of severe action against those who organise or bet on cockfights in the district.

Under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the AP Gaming Act, 1974, cockfights are banned and steps are being taken to prevent the blood sport.

“We will implement the High Court orders against cockfights. Instructions have been given to Police, Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Panchayat Raj Departments to take all measures to stop cockfights,” Mr. Lakshmikanthan said in a press release.

Committees formed

He said divisional and mandal-level committees had been constituted and that Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Assistant Directors of Animal Husbandry, Mandal Revenue Officers, Circle Inspectors, SIs and Panchayat Officers would monitor the committees.

The committee members would keep a vigil in villages, conduct raids and keep a check on cockfights, the Collector said.

